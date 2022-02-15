Minister reviews EPD performance

LAHORE:The Punjab government Monday decided to accelerate the pace of implementation of the Punjab Green Development programme.

The decision was made in a meeting chaired by the provincial minister for industries and trade Aslam Iqbal to review the performance of the department of Environmental Protection, capacity building and future strategy at the committee room of Punjab Board of Investment and Trade.

Provincial Minister for Environmental Protection Bao Muhammad Rizwan, Secretary Environmental Protection department Syed Mubashar Hussain, head of special monitoring unit Fazeel Asif and other officers concerned attended the meeting. The meeting also reviewed the ongoing and new schemes under the ADP of the department.

Aslam Iqbal observed that in terms of environmental protection, mapping of all the industries of Punjab would be done with the participation of the urban unit. Brick-kilns will also be included in the mapping process. All industrial units will be made bound to install air quality monitors, he added.

The minister directed that a comprehensive awareness campaign be launched regarding environmental protection. Institutions concerned with controlling environmental pollution should fulfill their responsibilities. Letters should be sent to those responsible for this purpose. He also directed that a policy should be formulated to make it mandatory to cover sand and mud trolleys in the City. Vehicles and industries creating pollution should be classified and an action plan should be formulated.

Secretary Protection Environmental Department Syed Mubashar Hussain told that the one window cell in the department was fully operational and a new smog policy had also been

prepared on the PM’s instructions.