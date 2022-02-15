LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with cold and dry conditions was witnessed in the City here Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Monday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -12°C while in Lahore, it was 8.8°C and maximum was 23.4°C.
LAHORE:Singer Qamar Saleem has released a duet “Dooriyan”, with Turkish vocalist Melis Erdogan, which is a...
LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority raided a fake honey making unit near Lorry Adda and destroyed 1,560kg fake honey here...
LAHORE:Participants of 39th Senior Management Course, National Institute of Management Peshawar visited Punjab Civil...
LAHORE:Commissioner Lahore Capt M Usman presided over a meeting to review the progress in renovation, repair and...
LAHORE:Government College University Lahore on Tuesday organised an awareness seminar against the excessive use of...
LAHORE:Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar has said that the PTI government was focusing...
Comments