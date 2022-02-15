 
close
Tuesday February 15, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Karachi

Partly cloudy

February 15, 2022

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with cold and dry conditions was witnessed in the City here Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Monday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -12°C while in Lahore, it was 8.8°C and maximum was 23.4°C.

Comments