SZH ordered to resume liver transplant

LAHORE:After cessation of liver transplant procedure for two years at Shaikh Zayed Hospital, Lahore, Punjab Human Organs Transplant Authority (PHOTA) has accorded approval for liver transplantation at the hospital and directed hospital administration to resume the procedure. According to PHOTA’s letter of approval issued in this regard on Monday, the re-registration for Shaikh Zayed Hospital, Lahore is awarded for two years with effect from February 14, 2022 to February 13, 2024. In a letter to Administrator SZH, Lahore, PHOTA Director General/Administrator Prof Dr Asad Aslam Khan informed that, following a visit by Divisional Network and its satisfactory report regarding liver transplant at Shaikh Zayed Hospital, Lahore and subsequent evaluation of facilities and audit of its documents, PHOTA is satisfied with the department for liver transplantation at Shaikh Zayed Hospital, Lahore. He directed the hospital administrator to initiate the process of renewal of re-registration at least three months before the expiry.