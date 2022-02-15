JI protest in Pindi on March 13

Rawalpindi:Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) will stage a sit-in against increasing inflation and price hike in the country on March 13. This was stated by JI Rawalpindi ameer, Syed Arif Shirazi while addressing a meeting of district Majlis-e-Shoora here on Monday. He said that the protest event will be part of 101 sit-ins as announced by JI central ameer Sirajul Haq across the country against problems being faced by the masses. He said that Sirajul Haq will participate in the sit-in. The JI Rawalpindi will also continue its mass contact campaign for the event.