JI protest in Pindi on March 13

Rawalpindi:Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) will stage a sit-in against increasing inflation and price hike in the country on March 13. This was stated by JI Rawalpindi ameer, Syed Arif Shirazi while addressing a meeting of district Majlis-e-Shoora here on Monday. He said that the protest event will be part of 101 sit-ins as announced by JI central ameer Sirajul Haq across the country against problems being faced by the masses. He said that Sirajul Haq will participate in the sit-in. The JI Rawalpindi will also continue its mass contact campaign for the event.
Islamabad:Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr. Sania Nishtar...
Islamabad:The traffic congestion response unit of Islamabad Traffic Police is effectively managing traffic flow...
Islamabad:Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood chaired...
Islamabad:National Commission on the Status of Women , in collaboration with the Haqooq-e-Pakistan project, on Monday,...
Islamabad:Syma Nadeem, Parliamentary Secretary and Convener of SDG-7, Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination, has...
Islamabad: A two-day Pakistan Mother Languages Literature Festival will begin at the Pakistan Academy of Letters here...
Comments