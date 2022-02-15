Shafqat reviews education ministry’s performance

Islamabad:Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood chaired the weekly review meeting of the ministry and attached organisations on Monday and he was briefed about performance and targets achieved by every individual organisation for the performance agreement signed with Prime Minister's Office on September 22, 2021.

The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has been graded with 91.2 per cent on the basis of qualitative and quantitative assessment indicators with the fourth position among other ministries during a mid-year review and Prime Minister awarded the appreciation certificate to the ministry on February 10, 2022, in recognition of its performance.

While terming it a big achievement for the ministry, the minister congratulated the whole team and said he had taken all the targets very seriously since the beginning, which was resulted in the milestone achievement.

He reiterated his resolve to retain it and further improve the progress. He advised all the heads of attached organizations to carefully workout on the targets given by the ministry. The minister said many of the organizations of the ministry e.g. National College of Arts, Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design and National Skills University (which is the only university of the country recognized by UNESCO), etc. were not added in the Performance Agreement 2021-23 and instructed to get them added for the next quarters.

Sharing his experience with the participants of the meeting, the minister said when he was assigned the portfolio of education, a few of his friends were not happy as they were expecting some other portfolio but today all they were happy and congratulating on success. He advised all senior officers to maintain their performance for the next quarters as the challenges would also be increased.