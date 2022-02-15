Man awarded death sentence

Rawalpindi: A District and Sessions Court on Monday awarded death sentence to a kidnapper on the charges of kidnapping and murder. According to the prosecution, the accused Ibrahim Yousaf had killed a girl after abducting her when she refused to marry him.

While hearing the arguments from both sides, Additional District and Sessions Judge Farkhanda Arshad Awan awarded the death sentence and slapped a fine of Rs250,000 on the accused. A case was under Sections 365-B and 302 was registered on the complaint of the victim’s father with Banni Police in 2019.