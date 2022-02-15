Arms, ammunition seized

Islamabad:National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) have seized a heavy quantity of arms and ammunition being transported from Peshawar to the interior Punjab and Sindh, the spokesman for NH&MP said Monday.

Foiling an attempt to smuggle lethal weapons, the NH&MP HAVE recovered a large number of contemporary weapons on Motorway (M-1) near Peshawar Toll Plaza, the spokesperson said.

About one kilometre away from Peshawar Toll Plaza, Motorway Police officers were on their routine patrolling on the vehicle, when the police officials observed that two bike riders, after cutting the security fence, threw two suspicious bags inside the Motorway and sped away.

The police, took the bags into their custody, when opened, found a huge quantity of arms and ammunition including, one SMG with two magazines, one Kalashnikov rifle with three magazines, two M-16 shape rifle with two magazines, 20 rifles 12 bore, 65 Pistols of different types with magazines, one gun binocular and 440 rounds of different calibres.