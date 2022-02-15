Promotion of arts, handicrafts internationally emphasised

Islamabad:First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi has called for promoting the country's arts and handicrafts at the international level.

She was speaking during a ceremony on Monday afternoon to inaugurate a cafeteria in Bahbood School and complex, Saidpur, Islamabad. Samina Alvi appreciated the Bahbood school system for facilitating the poor women working in handicrafts and said these women must be encouraged and their work be marketed at every level.

The First Lady also acknowledged the efforts of students of the school in exhibiting their talents in different fields. She also urged the ambassadors wives who were also attending the event, to play their role in promoting Pakistan’s art in their respective countries.

Samina Alvi said she always loved to see the women playing their role in national development. She also spoke highly of the President of Behbud Association Abida Malik for her role to promote local art and establish the cafe which would help fund the Behbud School in the locality.

Samina Alvi, who also appreciated the tableau by the school students, took a round of the school, cafe as well as the Behbud Craft shop. In her welcome address, Abida Malik said that initially established for Saidpur Village’s women in 1967, the Behbud School was now a secondary school and would soon be elevated to the girls college.

She said that besides a school, the Behbud Association was also extending family planning services to the local women. She said the cafe would prove to be a step towards the sustainability of the school.