Corona claims 8 more lives, 109 cases in a day

Islamabad:The positivity rate of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 dropped down to the lowest level during the fifth wave of the outbreak in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours and the number of patients tested positive was also the lowest in a day in the current wave, however, the virus claimed another eight lives from the region.

The positivity rate of the infection from the twin cities has been recorded as well below 3.5 per cent in the last 24 hours with reporting of 109 COVID-19 cases from the region that has taken tally to 175,504 of which 2,293 patients have so far died of the illness.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, 75 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 against 3502 tests conducted in the federal capital with a positivity rate of 2.14 per cent.

Both the number of patients reported in a day from ICT and the positivity rate of the infection are the lowest in the current wave of COVID-19 outbreak, said the DHO. He added the health department is keeping a close check on the trend.

Meanwhile, a total of 49 patients including 34 belonging to the Rawalpindi district were tested positive against 1,050 tests conducted in the district in the last 24 hours recording a positivity rate of 4.66 per cent. Of eight deaths caused by COVID-19 in the region in the last 24 hours, one was reported from ICT and seven from the Rawalpindi district.

To date, a total of 133,112 COVID-19 patients have been reported from the federal capital of which 999 have lost their lives due to the illness while 126,602 patients have achieved cure so far. The number of active cases from ICT has dropped down to 5,511 on Monday after the recovery of 1,181 patients in the last 24 hours.

Death of another seven patients due to coronavirus illness from Rawalpindi district has taken death toll to 1,294 while confirmation of 34 new patients has taken the total number of patients so far confirmed positive from Rawalpindi district to 42,392 of which 40,300 have so far recovered.

On Monday, as many as 798 active cases of the disease were there in the district of which 63 patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district while 735 were in home isolation.