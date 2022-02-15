BoP launches affinity debit card

LAHORE: The Bank of Punjab (BoP), in partnership with PSL franchise Lahore Qalandars (LQ), launched an affinity debit card to facilitate cricket fans in general and the team’s in particular, a statement said on Monday.
The newly launched product 'Lahore Qalandars Debit Card (LQDC)', other than a normal debit card facilities, will serve the customers with special offers such as getting a chance to meeting Lahore Qalandars’ players, purchasing PSL tickets at special discounts, discounts on sports brands and gyms and LQ merchandise purchased, and also a chance to win LQ players’ signed bats and balls.
LQDC offers host of facilities to the cardholder in addition to the standard discounts offered on BoP’s gold cards. The card is a combination of secure technology of contactless and chip, and PIN coupled with a bold and attractive cricketing design, the bank said.
