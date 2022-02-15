JS Bank vows home financing

LAHORE: JS Bank, the largest home financing commercial bank in the country, has partnered with Keystone Properties, a luxurious home developer to provide easy and convenient home financing solutions at flexible markup rates.

The agreement will allow clients to start by opting for specially structured financing options for Keystone’s flagship project, Oyster Court Luxury Residences. The pact was inked between Attiq ur Rahman, group head emerging corporate central & north - JS Bank and Gohar Shareef Butt, CEO at Keystone Properties.

Also present at the ceremony were Fahad Siddiqui, head of consumer and SME lending and Zulfiqar Ali Lehri, distribution head consumer lending from JS Bank while Keystone was represented by its director, Ahmed Mustafa Butt.

Sharing his thoughts, Attiq ur Rahman said, “We aim to make home ownership a reality for all Pakistani’s and partnering with Keystone is a step along this path. We offer up to 80 percent property value financing backed by a quick and simple application process through our nationwide network, making life truly easy for everyday buyers looking to live their dream life.”

Speaking at the occasion, Ahmed Mustafa Butt said, “Keystone Properties is delighted to align with JS Bank to arrange for home finance facility to potential customers for the purchase of luxury apartments at Oyster Court Luxury Residences.”

“We believe this agreement with JS bank will enable a wider audience across the country to purchase their dream homes at the premier residential address in Lahore. We look forward to a strong and steady strategic partnership with JS Bank for the foreseeable future,” he added.

JS Bank is providing flexible loans to the home buyers of today, making it possible to finance as much as 80 percent of the property’s value through a simple and hassle free process bringing luxury homeownership within the reach of many.