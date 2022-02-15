Gold drops Rs50/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased by Rs50 per tola on Monday. According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs126,400 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also dropped by Rs42 to Rs108,400.
In the international market, gold rates decreased by $4 to $1,856 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,460 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,251.71.
