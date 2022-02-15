Rupee weakens

KARACHI: The rupee posted losses against the dollar on Monday amid increased demand for the greenback for import payments, dealers said.
In the interbank market, the local unit closed at 175.47 to the dollar, 76 paisas or 0.43 percent down from the previous close of 174.71. Dealers said the rupee lost ground, weighed by demand for the US currency from importers and rise in international oil prices amid geopolitical tensions.
“Today, we saw increased dollar buying from importers to settle their bills, while supplies were diminished,” said a currency dealer. Traders were concerned about the upward trend in the global commodity prices, as it could inflate the country’s import bill and put pressure on the external current account.
Brent crude futures rose 1.56 percent to trade at $92.84 a barrel. “The rupee seems to remain under pressure in the couple of days due to import payments, however, it will stabilise once this payment burden eases,” said another dealer. The market is evaluating the impacts of the potential of PM Imran Khan’s to Russia on the country’s economy. His visit to Russia is planned by the end of this month.
LAHORE: The Bank of Punjab , in partnership with PSL franchise Lahore Qalandars , launched an affinity debit card to...
LAHORE: JS Bank, the largest home financing commercial bank in the country, has partnered with Keystone Properties, a...
KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased by Rs50 per tola on Monday. According to data released by All Sindh...
Washington: The Federal Reserve needs to accelerate the pace of interest rate increases to fight rising inflation, but...
KARACHI: Secretary Labour and HR Department Sindh Laeeq Ahmed on Monday directed Sindh Employees Social Security...
LAHORE: Inflation’s most obvious target are the poor, but here in Pakistan it has reached a stage where all segments...
Comments