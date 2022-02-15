Rupee weakens

KARACHI: The rupee posted losses against the dollar on Monday amid increased demand for the greenback for import payments, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the local unit closed at 175.47 to the dollar, 76 paisas or 0.43 percent down from the previous close of 174.71. Dealers said the rupee lost ground, weighed by demand for the US currency from importers and rise in international oil prices amid geopolitical tensions.

“Today, we saw increased dollar buying from importers to settle their bills, while supplies were diminished,” said a currency dealer. Traders were concerned about the upward trend in the global commodity prices, as it could inflate the country’s import bill and put pressure on the external current account.

Brent crude futures rose 1.56 percent to trade at $92.84 a barrel. “The rupee seems to remain under pressure in the couple of days due to import payments, however, it will stabilise once this payment burden eases,” said another dealer. The market is evaluating the impacts of the potential of PM Imran Khan’s to Russia on the country’s economy. His visit to Russia is planned by the end of this month.