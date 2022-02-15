SESSI ordered to halt multiple labour audits

KARACHI: Secretary Labour and HR Department Sindh Laeeq Ahmed on Monday directed Sindh Employees Social Security Institution (SESSI) commissioner to immediately halt multiple labour audits of industries in a year.

Addressing members of SITE Association of Industry, Ahmed ordered the commissioner to also allow adjustment of SESSI contributions paid at Rs25,000 and Rs17,000 minimum wage without any penalties. He also announced to re-activate SESSI Helpdesk at the premises of the association.

“One window operation of various labour departments is being worked out including doing away with physical audits by various individual institutions and relying on one audit to be sufficient for all. For this purpose, ILO has been requested for a study, following which, work will be initiated on revamping of the entire system,” he added.

Secretary Labour said there were various flaws in labour laws which would be discussed in future tripartite meetings. A checklist for inspections was also being prepared. Replying to a query, he informed that workers welfare funds (WWF) were being spent on land and flats, educational institutes, dowry grant and death grant.

Ahmed welcomed the proposal from ex-president Younus Bashir to adopt SESSI Valika Hospital, requesting a detailed proposal. He said that an independent board on the basis of public-private partnership, should see the affairs of the hospital.

Bashir also requested the secretary to look into the matters of audit notices. SITE Association Senior Vice President Saud Mahmood suggested allowing emergency treatment of SESSI insured persons in a private hospital. Ahmed assured of looking into the matter.

SESSI Commissioner Ashgar Ali Ghanghro informed members that Mazdoor Card was a machine readable smart card. “We have different private hospitals on board where patients are referred and SESSI pays for the expenses incurred. We are also working on improving SESSI Valika Hospital. For this purpose, MCPS doctors are being hired and only multinational companies’ medicines will be provided to patients.”

Earlier, SITE Association President Abdul Rasheed welcomed the guests from the labour department and highlighted the issues related to labour courts. He asked to look into labour court matters that were creating problems for industries. He also asked to the department to share details of Mazdoor Card with the association.

Labour Sub-Committee Chairman Abdul Kadir Bilwani briefed the secretary about the labour related matters, including re-activation of helpdesk, multiple inspections and audits, minimum wage contribution, one window operation, Benazir Mazdoor Card, workman compensation department and Valika Hospital. He requested the secretary to share the data of registered workers and their contribution for the information of the association.