Tarin seeks data-based wheat demand projections

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Monday engaged officials to crunch production-consumption numbers and figure out future wheat demand projections to keep its prices on a tight leash.

Tarin presided over the meeting of National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) held at the Finance Division. Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research (NFS&R) Syed Fakhar Imam, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, Secretary M/o Industries and Production, Secretary Ministry of National Food Security & Research, Provincial Chief Secretaries, Economic Advisor Finance Division, Member PBS, MD Utility Stores Corporation, Chairperson CCP, Chairman TCP, Member Customs FBR, Additional Deputy Commissioner ICT, and other senior officers participated in the meeting.

NPMC was informed wheat flour prices had declined in the country, while sufficient stocks of this grain were available currently. Tarin directed Ministry of NFS&R to work out a plan for future requirement of wheat considering actual data on production and consumption.

The meeting was also informed that sugar prices edged lower in the last week. Further, the chair directed Ministry of Industries and Production to expedite the process for building strategic reserves of sugar in the country to maintain stability in prices in future.

The NPMC expressed satisfaction on availability of essential items at discounted rates at Sastaa Bazaars. The NPMC was also informed the prices of daily commodities in Pakistan were lowest compared with regional countries like India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

Economic Adviser Finance Division told the meeting that weekly SPI witnessed decrease by 0.08 percent as compared to increase of 1.35 percent in the previous week, 33 food items contributed decrease of 0.07 percent, whereas 18 non-food items contributed decrease of 0.01 percent to the SPI. NPMC was informed that prices of 21 items remained stable in the last week, whereas, prices of 14 items decreased contributing decline in SPI by 0.43 percent.

Prices of tomatoes decreased by 0.24 percent, potatoes 0.04 percent, onions 0.04 percent, and other by 0.11 percent. While prices of 16 items increased, pushing SPI up by 0.35 percent.

During the last week, a healthy decline was witnessed in the prices of commodities including prices of pulses, tomatoes, chillies powder, potatoes, onions, eggs, sugar, gur, wheat flour bag, the meeting was informed.

Moreover, prices of eggs were on the decline for the last five weeks in a row. Finance minister also directed provincial authorities to take appropriate measures to ensure stability in the price of milk.

In his concluding remarks, Tarin underscored the efforts being made for keeping the prices of essential items in check and measures to ensure smooth supply of essential commodities throughout the country.