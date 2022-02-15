Minister discusses road, digital connectivity with German delegates

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan discussed road and digital connectivity with a German delegation on Monday and reiterated government’s resolve to support investors.

Both sides also exchanged views on increasing the cost effectiveness of development assistance initiatives and measures needed to enhance cooperation with the private sector, including export competitiveness through technical and financial assistance.

The delegation was led by Jochen Flasbarth, State Secretary of the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development. Flasbarth said Germany has plans to provide further assistance to Pakistan for social sector, including education and health, green energy, urban infrastructure, digital governance and start-up Pakistan programme.

Expressing satisfaction at the trajectory of bilateral cooperation in different areas, the German official discussed ways to further enhance bilateral technical and financial cooperation. Appreciating the German government for continued economic and technical assistance, the minister said since 1961 Germany has provided €3.8 billion as technical and financial assistance for socioeconomic development in Pakistan.

At present, Society for International Cooperation (GIZ) was providing €147.5 million for vocational training, health, social protection and renewable energy.

The Credit for Reconstruction Bank (KfW) has also committed €301 million for various development projects including renewable energy, health, urban infrastructure and climate change.

Khan updated about policy reforms and development priorities of the government that focus on climate change, green energy, agriculture, regional connectivity and information communication technologies.

The minister also informed that there was need to focus on vocational and technical education in the country. In this regard, a proposal for establishing a state-of-the-art Technical Training University in Gilgit-Baltistan is under consideration.

He stressed on improving road and digital connectivity across the country to facilitate safe travel, farm to market access and e-services.

The minister said Pakistan has huge potential for investment in various sectors and reiterated full support of the government of Pakistan to the investors in the country.

Ambassador of Germany in Islamabad Bernhard Schlagheck, German Embassy Head of Development / First Secretary Marion Pfennigs, BMZ Director for Afghanistan and Pakistan Helmut Fischer, and GIZ Board Member Thorsten Schafer Gumbel along with senior officers of EAD also attended the meeting.