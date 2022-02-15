SOEs, fiscal responsibility bills approval deferred

ISLAMABAD: Government has deferred the approval for the State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Bill and Fiscal Responsibility and Debt Limitation Amendment Bill 2021, which were dubbed International Monetary Fund (IMF) diktats by the opposition.

The bills were deferred during the National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance meeting under the Chairmanship of Faiz Ullah Kamoka at the Parliament House on Monday. PML-N MNA Ayesha Ghous Pasha asked what the government aimed to achieve via the SOEs bill, as the majority of those enterprises were facing acute losses. She questioned whether the government “wanted to privatise loss-making SOEs”.

PPP MNA Syed Naveed Qamar said the government tabled this bill under the IMF’s conditions. Finance Ministry high-ups told the committee that the losses of SOEs stood at Rs145 billion during fiscal year 2018-19. The loss-making SOEs included Power Distribution Companies (DISCos), Pakistan International Airlines, Pakistan Steel Mills and the National Highway Authority.

Through the bill, the loss making companies would devise their targets in consultation with the concerned ministries; however, their boards would be granted complete autonomy to run the affairs of the companies. “Ministry of Finance will have no role to run these public sector companies after enactment of SOEs law,” secretary finance said while briefing the NA panel. PPP MNA Hina Rabbani Khar said the government had claimed “autonomy would be given, but for all practical purpose it was not done”. She asked the Finance Ministry to share exact losses incurred by the loss making SOEs on annual basis.

Qamar said that the incumbent regime failed to curtail the power sector’s circular debt, as DISCO’s Board were nominated with irrelevant persons. NA discussed and deferred Modaraba Companies (Floatation and Operations) (Amendment) Bill, 2021 till the next meeting, as requested by the concerned department.

Fiscal Responsibility and Debt Limitation (Amendment) Bill 2021 (Government Bill) was also presented before the committee, which decided to defer it till the next meeting for further deliberation. EXIM Bank CEO briefed the Committee regarding the bank’s establishment, capital, purpose and power, management and accounts and finance.

Export-Import Bank of Pakistan Bill, 2021 (Government Bill) was also discussed and deferred till the next meeting for thorough study by the member of committee and their valuable input.