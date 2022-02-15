PTM’s sit-in for release of MNA Ali Wazir enters second day

The Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) continued its sit-in on the second consecutive day outside the Sindh Assembly on Monday while sticking to its demand for the release of MNA Ali Wazir, who has spent nearly 14 months in prison for allegedly delivering anti-state speeches in Karachi.

A large number of PTM supporters attended the sit-in, where they demanded of the Pakistan Peoples Party’s provincial government to discard the FIRs lodged against Wazir and listen to the grievances of the Pashtuns permanently residing in Karachi.

PTM leaders, including its chief Manzoor Pashteen, said the group would continue to stage its protest sit-in till a notification for the release of the lawmaker was issued. They said the Supreme Court had on November 30 allowed Wazir’s appeal against the dismissal of his bail plea by the Sindh High Court and granted him post-arrest bail in the Sohrab Goth rally case. “Despite the apex court’s orders, Wazir is in jail,” said Pashteen.