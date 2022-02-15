Alamgir’s performance delights audience at Napa tribute

Alamgir, renowned Pakistani singer who is considered to be one of the pioneers of pop music in the country, was paid a befitting tribute by the National Academy of Performing Arts (Napa) on Monday evening.

The singer whose deteriorating health was making headlines of late and who also had to undergo a kidney transplant appeared to be in a better health at the event much to the delight of his fans who had filled the hall in large numbers.

The audience delved into the golden era of 1970s and 1980s when pop music was introduced in the country. Claps echoed as the veteran singer stepped on stage and started singing along with Pakistani guitarist, composer and founding member of Strings band Bilal Maqsood.

“It is an honour being with you in the same room,” said Maqsood. Whatever is happening in pop music today in the country, there is a larger consensus that it started from Alamgir, he added.

Maqsood recalled how there used to be a slot on the Pakistan Television (PTV) twice a week for a song. He said that before the song there used to be a slide of ‘Naghma’ flashing for a few seconds on the screen. “I used to pray in those few seconds for the upcoming song to be that of Alamgir.”

Back then, Maqsood said, the PTV used to be very static, but it was Alamgir who brought pop culture to it. It was not camera effects or background, but personality, which, he said, brought the charm of pop music out from the singer.

A generation of pop singers in the country started from Alamgir, Maqsood remarked. After his praising remarks, he sang one of Alamgir’s famous songs ‘Albela Rahi’, which enthralled the audience. “I feel you sang this song for me. Maybe you sang it for yourself, but this song is the voice of every musician’s heart,” Maqsood said.

The energy at the stage went next level when Alamgir joined Maqsood in singing ‘Albela Rahi’ and the audience was left awestruck.

Students of Napa paid tribute to the veteran singer by rendering his all-time famous ‘Dekha na tha kabhi humne ye sama’ which prompted some in the audience, including an elderly women, to stand up and dance.

Towards the end of the show, Alamgir sang one of his famous songs in slow tempo, ‘Shaam se pehle aana’. The audience were thoroughly immersed in the song, which was nostalgic to many among them who were young in 1970s and 1980s.

Unfortunately, the singer did not sing after that. When the audience requested him to continue, he cited his health issues that did not allow him to sing more. The event ended with the presentation of souvenirs to Alamgir.