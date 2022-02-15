Motorcyclist crushed to death by trucker

A motorcyclist was crushed to death under the wheels of a truck in Buffer Zone on Monday. The victim was identified as 32-year-old Syed Qambar Raza, son of Syed Asad Raza. His body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy.

Gabol Town police said enraged witnesses beat up the truck driver. After a while, a heavy contingent of law enforcers arrived at the scene and took the driver into their custody. According to DSP Naeem Khan, the truck belongs to the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board.

In a separate incident, a man was hit and killed by a train on the railway tracks in the City Railway police station’s remit. The body was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi, where the victim was identified as 66-year-old Shabbir, son of Abdul Ghani.

A day earlier, a foreign student and a man were killed and four others injured in two road accidents in the city. Omi, a woman from Somalia studying at Karachi (KU), died and her three friends injured when a car and an SUV collided near Do Darya in Clifton. The victims were in the speeding car that hit the SUV. The three injured were also KU students who had come from Kenya.