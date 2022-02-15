Political, nationalist parties ask Sindh govt to arrest Bhand tribesmen’s killers

Sindhi nationalist parties’ workers on Monday held a protest outside the Karachi Press Club, while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers demanded the registration of an FIR against the killers of Bhand tribesmen.

The Bhand tribe’s members have been keeping the National Highway in District Nawabshah blocked since Saturday as they hold a sit-in, along with the bodies of the slain tribesmen, and demand the arrest of the culprits.

The grieving members of the Bhand tribe, supported by various political and nationalist parties, had on Sunday refused to bury their dead until the members of the Zardari clan who had allegedly killed the tribesmen in an armed attack a day earlier in the riverine area of Qazi Ahmed were brought to justice.

The Sindh Action Committee, an alliance of several nationalist parties, held a protest outside the KPC on Monday. The speakers at the protest said the grieving family has been accusing the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) provincial government of protecting the assailants.

They said that if the police do not book and arrest the culprits belonging to the Zardari clan, the law enforcers will be considered accomplices in the heinous crime.

They demanded the registration of a murder case against PPP MPA Haji Ali Hassan Zardari, Mohsin Zardari, Abid Zardari, Shahzado Zardari, Saleh Zardari, Muharram Memon and others. They said that if their demands are not met, a shutdown strike will be observed on Tuesday (today).

Those who spoke at the protest included the Sindh United Party’s Ijaz Saamito and Khwaja Naveed Amin, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s Maulana Noorul Haq, the Pakistan Qaumi Mahaz-Azadi’s Azhar Jameel, the Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz’s Ilahi Bakhsh Bikak and

the Jeay Sindh Mahaz’s Mumtaz Brohi.

‘Zardari league’

PTI lawmakers, including Haleem Adil Sheikh, Khurrum Sher Zaman and Firdous Shamim Naqvi, said that five people of the Bhand tribe and a police officer were killed, and the relatives of the deceased have been protesting since Saturday for the registration of an FIR.

Sheikh, who is also the provincial assembly opposition leader, told the media at the PA that the victims’ families claimed Ali Hassan Zardari’s involvement in the murders. He said the affected families want to nominate Zardari in the FIR, which is their right, but the local police are reluctant to put the name of the prime suspect in the FIR.

He also said the Bhand tribe has been protesting along with the bodies of the slain on the National Highway, but the PPP’s provincial government is paying no heed to them because they wanted to protect the prime suspect.

He demanded the registration of an FIR against the culprits at the earliest and strict action against the police officers who are not only denying the victims’ families their right but are also supporting the oppressors.

Zaman said Benazir Bhutto’s PPP has turned into a “fascist Zardari league” that has been assaulting the honour and sanctity of daughters and grabbing land of poor farmers by force. He said recruitment in the Sindh police is done on a political basis, and then the law enforcers are used for achieving political and personal objectives.

He praised Sheikh for reaching the site of the protest to express solidarity with the affected tribe and voice concerns against the atrocity committed in the Nawab Wali Muhammad area of Nawabshah.

Naqvi condemned the tragic murder and termed it a heinous crime against humanity. He requested the Sindh High Court’s chief justice to take notice of it, adding that the situation in the province has become alarming, with serious violations of fundamental human rights being committed day in and day out.

MQM-P concerned

Leaders of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Monday said that the Sindh Assembly speaker should allow opposition parties to discuss the worsening law and order situation in the province.

MQM-P lawmakers Kunwar Navid Jamil, Khwaja Izharul Hasan and Ali Khurshidi and others spoke to the media outside the Sindh Assembly building, and said that from Karachi to Kashmore, people were being killed by influential landlords backed by the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party.

They added that women were being subjected to sexual violence in academic institutions in the province. The MQM-P lawmakers said the ruling party in the province had been exhibiting feudal mentality in the provincial legislature by not allowing the opposition to discuss the important matters related to the province.

They also condemned the killing of five people of the Bhand community in Nawabshah, adding that the provincial government and police had failed to protect the citizens of the province. They also remarked that there had been no outcome of the Jamaat-e-Islami’s sit-in.