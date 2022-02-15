Top Argentine golfer Eduardo ‘El Gato’ Romero dies aged 67

BUENOS AIRES: Eduardo Romero, one of the most outstanding players in the history of Argentine golf, died of cancer on Sunday at the age of 67, local media reported, citing a statement from authorities in his hometown.

"El Gato" Romero, as he was known, stood out especially in the PGA European Tour, where he won eight titles and earned nearly $8 million. He also performed well in the Champions Tour in the United States, where he won two tournaments, The Tradition and the US Open.