‘He wins everything’ - Friedrich on track in Beijing two-man bobsleigh

YANQING: Francesco Friedrich was on course to retain his two-man bobsleigh Olympic title and add to his impressive collection of victories this winter as the German took a slender overnight lead after Monday’s heats.
Friedrich set a new course record in the opening heat on his way to clocking a fastest combined time of 1min 58.38sec for Monday’s two heats in Yanqing, north of Beijing.
However, his overnight lead is just 0.15sec after German team-mate Johannes Lochner was fastest on the second run. Friedrich remains the favourite having won 14 of his 16 World Cup races this winter.
BUENOS AIRES: Eduardo Romero, one of the most outstanding players in the history of Argentine golf, died of cancer on...
YANQING: William Flaherty is only 17 but the Puerto Rican ski racer already knows Wednesday’s slalom race will...
ISLAMABAD: Sarah Mahboob annexed the women’s singles title of Subh-e-Nau Ladies National Championships ,...
KARACHI: Sindh Boxing Convention will be held here at the PSB Coaching Centre on Tuesday . The convention will begin...
MANILA: The Philippines is better known for boxers than batsmen and its cricket team has not played for three years,...
PARIS: FIFA on Monday ordered Brazil and Argentina to replay a World Cup qualifying match halted in Sao Paulo in...
Comments