‘He wins everything’ - Friedrich on track in Beijing two-man bobsleigh

YANQING: Francesco Friedrich was on course to retain his two-man bobsleigh Olympic title and add to his impressive collection of victories this winter as the German took a slender overnight lead after Monday’s heats.

Friedrich set a new course record in the opening heat on his way to clocking a fastest combined time of 1min 58.38sec for Monday’s two heats in Yanqing, north of Beijing.

However, his overnight lead is just 0.15sec after German team-mate Johannes Lochner was fastest on the second run. Friedrich remains the favourite having won 14 of his 16 World Cup races this winter.