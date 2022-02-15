Cricket ‘fairy tale’: Philippines amateurs chase World Cup berth

MANILA: The Philippines is better known for boxers than batsmen and its cricket team has not played for three years, but the side of amateurs hope to make their mark in T20 World Cup qualifiers.

As the lowest-ranked side in the eight-team qualifying tournament taking place this month in Oman featuring the likes of Nepal, Ireland and United Arab Emirates, few are more surprised than the Philippines to be pulling on the pads at global level.

“It’s like a fairy tale,” said skipper Jonathan Hill, a high-school teacher in Jervis Bay in Australia’s New South Wales, where he plays club cricket. The Philippines team is made up of mainly Indian expats in Manila and Filipino-Australians based in Australia who take time off from their day jobs to train and play.

The last time the Philippines played a match was three years ago — a victorious, rain-soaked five overs against Vanuatu in a regional qualifying tournament in Port Moresby which unexpectedly secured their berth in Oman.

After the Covid pandemic hit and competitions were cancelled, players were left mostly to train alone as lockdowns and border closures made it impossible to gather in one place. When the 14-strong squad assembles in Oman this week for Friday’s opening clash against Canada, it will be the first time some of the players have met.

“We’re definitely heavy underdogs,” said Hill. “But at the end of the day cricket is still a game. The top two teams in Oman will book spots in the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

“We will try our best,” said 42-year-old off-spinner Vimal Kumar, who took a break from his lending and trading business in Manila recently to join a rare practice session in the Philippine capital. “It’s an unpredictable game, you never know who is going to win.”

The players are paying a heavy price to get to Oman. While the global governing body, the International Cricket Council, covers the cost of flights and accommodation for the Philippines, other expenses are left to the players to shoulder.

Cricket has been played socially in the Philippines for more than a century but it never flourished in the former US colony where basketball and boxing have long been the most popular sports.

That started to change in 1999 when two expats in Manila started the Philippine Cricket Association. Since making their international debut in 2011, the men’s side have scored some victories over other minnows in the region.