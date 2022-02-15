Brazil, Argentina ordered to play abandoned World Cup qualifier

PARIS: FIFA on Monday ordered Brazil and Argentina to replay a World Cup qualifying match halted in Sao Paulo in September over alleged Covid-19 quarantine breaches by the visitors.

Brazilian health officials stormed the pitch seven minutes into the clash on September 5 between the South American giants at Sao Paulo´s Neo Quimica Arena, stopping the match and triggering a melee involving team officials and players.

"After a thorough investigation of the various factual elements and in light of the applicable regulations, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has decided that the match should be replayed on a date and at a location to be decided by FIFA," said a statement from world soccer´s governing body on Monday.

The two nations are undefeated in South American qualifying and are sure to finish in the top two places in the 10-team group, although both have three games to play, including the rematch. The top four teams qualify automatically for the World Cup in Qatar.

Hours before the on-pitch drama in September, Brazil´s National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) said four Argentine players based at English clubs at the time should be placed in "immediate quarantine" for breaching Covid-19 protocols.

According to ANVISA, the Premier League players -- Cristian Romero and then club-mate Giovani Lo Celso of Tottenham, and Aston Villa´s Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia -- provided "false information" upon entering Brazil.