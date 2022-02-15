Man City’s Cancelo key to Champions League pursuit

MANCHESTER: Manchester City’s quest to win the Champions League resumes this week with a homecoming for three of their most consistent players this season in a trip to Sporting Lisbon.

Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva all began their careers on the other side of the Lisbon divide with Benfica before following the familiar path abroad for the best Portuguese talent.

Cancelo made just one Portuguese league appearance before the first step on a journey that at 27 has already taken him to Spain, Italy and England when he moved to Valencia in 2014. But he looks set to play his prime years in Manchester after extending his City contract to 2027 earlier this month.

The fact City were willing to extend his deal that still had three years left to run is indicative of how crucial Cancelo has become for Pep Guardiola’s men after a difficult start to his time at the Etihad.

Signed for £60 million ($81 million) — a world record fee for a full-back — from Juventus in 2019, Cancelo struggled to beat out Kyle Walker for a place as Guardiola’s preferred right-back. Instead, his ability to play off both feet has allowed him to solve City’s issues at left-back.

“He can use both legs perfectly,” said Guardiola. “When one player arrives from another culture, he needs time to adapt, even myself needed time. The way we wanted to play, he needed time. City look well set to win a fourth Premier League title in five years and second in Cancelo’s three seasons at the club.

The major ambition for all connected to City is conquering Europe. The road to back to the final in St Petersburg on May 28 starts in Lisbon on Tuesday.