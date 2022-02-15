Pak shooters to feature in 3 Asian events offering Olympic places

KARACHI: Pakistan’s shooters will participate in three events allocated to Asian countries with 48 quota places for Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The Asian Shooting Confederation (ASC) in its Executive Committee meeting recently approved the quota distribution for Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The three competitions will be organised in 2023 and 2024 and the quota distribution will start from the 15th Asian Shooting Championship, Changwon, Korea, from October 22, 2023, to November 2, 2023. As many 24 quotas will be distributed in this event.

Eight quota places will be distributed in Asian Shotgun Championship in February 2024. Sixteen quota places will be distributed in Asian Rifle/Pistol Championship in April 2024. “We will participate in these three events in Asia. We will also send our shooters to other events before these three championships,” said Razi Ahmed, Secretary General of National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP).

He added that these three Asian events are key for their athletes to win quota places for the Paris 2024. “We will decide about our participation in other events in the Annual General Meeting of NRAP that is to be held on the 28th of this month,” said Razi.

The International Shooting Sport Federation allocated ten more quota places for the ASC and now the ASC has a total of 48 quotas for Paris 2024 Olympic Games.