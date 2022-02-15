Kupp, Donald star as Rams down Bengals in Super Bowl thriller

LOS ANGELES: Cooper Kupp scored two touchdowns and Aaron Donald spearheaded a fearsome defensive display as the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Kupp scored a decisive touchdown with 1min 25sec remaining to give the Rams the lead at SoFi Stadium before Donald grabbed the Rams’ record-equalling seventh sack of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to seal a blockbuster victory.

Donald’s sack of Burrow was the dramatic final act of a gripping contest between the star-studded Rams and the Bengals, whose bid to win a first-ever Vince Lombardi Trophy fell agonizingly short. “I’m just so happy,” said Rams defensive star Donald. “I wanted this so bad. I dreamed this.”

“One play and we’re world champs,” Donald added of his crucial late sack of Burrow. “Any way to get to him. We made it.” Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, meanwhile, paid tribute to his team’s never-say-die approach.

“I’m so proud of this team,” Stafford said. “There are so many guys on our team that deserve this, so many guys who gave their heart and soul to this team. The Bengals had stormed into a 20-13 lead early in the second half after a controversial Tee Higgins touchdown and an Evan McPherson field goal.

Higgins raced for a 75-yard score but replays showed he grabbed Rams’ safety Jalen Ramsey’s facemask before breaking clear — an infringement that should have led to a penalty. But the Rams, who had struggled to build momentum on offense after a game-ending injury to Odell Beckham Jr. in the first half, clawed their way back into the game thanks to their rampant defense led by Donald.

Burrow was sacked repeatedly at key moments to prevent the Bengals from extending their lead. Matt Gay’s field goal pulled the Rams back to 20-16 heading into the fourth quarter.

Stafford then led a 15-play, 79-yard drive that benefited from three crucial Bengals penalties near the goal line before Kupp plucked a one-yard pass in the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown.

Kupp and Beckham had both scored early touchdowns to give the Rams a 13-3 lead in the second quarter before the Bengals battled back into the contest. Bengals coach Taylor admitted having victory prised from his team’s grasp had been hard to take.