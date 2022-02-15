Tait arrival delayed; Test players training camp from tomorrow

LAHORE: Pakistan’s cricket team bowling coach Shaun Tait joining the Test squad for the tour of Australia has been delayed due to travel documentation issues.

An official of the PCB revealed that Shaun would join the training camp of the national Test squad later as Shaun’s visa and other matters related to travelling are in process of being finalized. Meanwhile the PCB has called the Test players for a camp training from tomorrow at Karachi.

According to sources, Shaun will not be able to join the national team’s training camp in Karachi due to incomplete travelled documents. He will arrive directly in Islamabad where he will join the Pakistan cricket team. The Test players, who are not a part of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 7, have been asked by the PCB to join training camp in Karachi from tomorrow ahead of the Australia series. Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Yasir Shah (Reserved), and Mohammad Abbas (Reserved) will report to the camp.