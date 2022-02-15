Indian players receive warm welcome from Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: Indian players kept on travelling to Pakistan seeking personal gains in different sports while the neighboring state in recent times turned down all the efforts from across the border to restart the bilateral series in cricket and hockey.

Geetanjali Angati accompanied by her father Srinivas Rao and Evaan Luthra (boys’ singles) have crossed the border to figure in back-to-back ITF Juniors underway at the PTF Complex courts.

“We reluctantly crossed the border knowing little as to how locals would behave. To our utter surprise, we were warmly welcomed and are really enjoying our stay in Pakistan,” Srinivas Rao, the father and coach of Geetanjali told ‘The News’.

He said some of his friends told him about Pakistanis’ hospitality but he never had any realistic hopes. “Yet, the welcome was beyond my expectations. I am happy to see such a lovely place and nice people. Pakistanis are always ready to extend help to the visitors. We are enjoying every bit of our stay here. We are not alone but other players from European countries have the same feeling,” he said.

Even his daughter Geetanjali was excited to travel to Pakistan. “We never thought that this country is so beautiful and the people are so nice. Though I lost my singles earlier, I utilized the weather and trained hard for the next event.” Both backed Pakistan and India’s resumption of sporting ties.

“When India play Pakistan, it always creates added interest. It is not only in cricket or hockey alone, in other sports also both countries’ competitions have special attraction.”

Asked why cricket and hockey ties are at halt as competition in these games always helped not only in improving teams’ standard but also creating extra attractions for the fans. “Personally, I feel sports should be above politics and about gaining political mileage. I am a big fan of regular sports relations between the two countries at all levels. Sports can help both countries minimize the difference also,” Srinivas Rao said.

He was eager to see both countries playing bilateral tennis series again. “Like we did ten to twelve years back, again I feel both countries must restart playing tennis. It would help in improving the overall standard and also regenerate interest in the game.”

All the three Indians participating in the ITF Juniors vowed to be back in Pakistan whenever the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) would host junior events next time. “Travelling to Pakistan is the easiest of journeys for us. The welcome we have received here would definitely boost our morale next time we plan to come here.”