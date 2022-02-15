Zimbabwe trial of NY Times freelancer wraps up

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe: The trial in Zimbabwe of New York Times freelancer Jeffrey Moyo, accused of arranging fake accreditation for two colleagues, ended on Monday with his lawyers seeking to have the case dismissed.

Jeffrey Moyo, 37, was arrested in May last year on allegations of providing fake media accreditation cards to South Africa-based NYT reporters Christina Goldbaum and Joao Silva so they could enter neighouring Zimbabwe for a week-long assignment.

Moyo was released on bail three weeks later, while the NYT pair were expelled back to South Africa four days after their arrival. The Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC), which is responsible for issuing media accreditation, claimed the journalists had been denied clearance to work in the country and that their names did not appear on their accreditation register. It introduced legislation in the early 2000s barring foreign journalists from working in the country for long periods and requiring them to seek accreditation for every assignment.