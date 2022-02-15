Turkmenistan leader’s son to run for president

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan: The son of Turkmenistan’s leader Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov has been nominated to run for president next month, state media reported on Monday, after the autocrat said he would step down and authorities called a snap vote.

"At the extraordinary congress of the Democratic Party of Turkmenistan held in Ashgabat, the deputy chairman of the cabinet of ministers of the country, Serdar Berdymukhamedov, was nominated as a presidential candidate," the state television announcer said.

The gas-rich former Soviet republic is one of the world’s most repressive, secretive states and little is known about how the regime makes day-to-day decisions. The country has never held a competitive vote, and the younger Berdymukhamedov will almost certainly face no real opponents in the snap March 12 vote.

Berdymukhamedov senior, who is the country’s president, chair of the cabinet and senate chief, has been the regime’s decision-maker for the last 15 years. His pastimes -- including horse riding, mass cycling, composing songs and authoring books -- have made him a curiosity across the world on social media, which are blocked in Turkmenistan.