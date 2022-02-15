Ontario to abandon Covid vaccine passport, says premier

OTTAWA: The premier of Ontario announced on Monday that he will lift vaccine passport requirements in the Canadian province, the epicentre of protests against Covid-19 health measures for more than two weeks now.

"We’re going to get rid of the passports," said Premier Doug Ford at a press conference, explaining that the vast majority of people were vaccinated and that the peak of cases sparked by the Omicron variant had passed.

The lifting of the health measures has been called for by demonstrators who have been blockading the nation’s capital Ottawa, located in Ontario, for more than two weeks. The busiest US-Canada border crossing, meanwhile, was open again on Monday after police removed the last of the protesters who had bottled up the Ambassador Bridge for nearly a week in a demonstration against Canada’s virus restrictions.

But the larger truck-borne protest in the capital, Ottawa, persisted as city residents seethed over authorities’ inability to reclaim the streets. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said that on March 1, the province will drop its requirement that people show proof of vaccination to get into restaurants, restaurants, gyms and sporting events. A surge of cases caused by the omicron variant has crested in Canada.

The province will also remove its 50% capacity limit on restaurants on Thursday, four days earlier than planned. Ford gave no timetable for dropping the requirement that people wear masks in public places.

“Let me very clear: We are moving in this direction because it is safe to do so. Today’s announcement is not because of what’s happening in Ottawa or Windsor but despite it,” Ford said. Ford said he would support Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government if it proposed further measures to quell the protests.