Gunmen attack Sri Lanka TV journalist

COLOMBO: Armed men stormed the home of a high-profile Sri Lankan television journalist critical of the government on Monday, police said, sparking condemnation by local media rights groups.

Chamuditha Samarawickrama, who had criticised the powerful ruling Rajapaksa family and their allies in recent broadcasts, including on YouTube, was shaken but unhurt after the pre-dawn raid, police said.

"They carried weapons to intimidate the guard and gained access to the housing compound," a police official said adding that forensic experts had been called in to launch an investigation. "There were at least three armed men and they travelled in a white van," Samarawickrama told AFP. "I heard shots fired. They smashed my windows and threw faeces at the house.