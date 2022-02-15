Paris police kill attacker at Gare du Nord

PARIS: French police early on Monday shot dead a man who lunged at officers with a long-bladed knife marked with an anti-police slogan at Paris’s Gare du Nord train station, the interior minister said.

The man attacked two police officers on patrol at the station, one of Europe’s busiest, with a 30-centimetre (12-inch) knife with the English slogan ACAB (All Cops Are Bastards) written on the blade, according to prosecutors.

"The police were threatened by an assailant who had a knife and who clearly wanted to hurt them and kill them," Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told reporters on a visit to the southern city of Montpellier.