Paris police kill attacker at Gare du Nord

PARIS: French police early on Monday shot dead a man who lunged at officers with a long-bladed knife marked with an anti-police slogan at Paris’s Gare du Nord train station, the interior minister said.
The man attacked two police officers on patrol at the station, one of Europe’s busiest, with a 30-centimetre (12-inch) knife with the English slogan ACAB (All Cops Are Bastards) written on the blade, according to prosecutors.
"The police were threatened by an assailant who had a knife and who clearly wanted to hurt them and kill them," Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told reporters on a visit to the southern city of Montpellier.
BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe: The trial in Zimbabwe of New York Times freelancer Jeffrey Moyo, accused of arranging fake...
YANGON: Myanmar’s junta on Monday said it would not attend an upcoming Asean summit after the bloc’s "regrettable"...
LONDON: A public inquiry opened on Monday in Britain to probe the Post Office’s role in a flawed IT system that led...
ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan: The son of Turkmenistan’s leader Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov has been nominated to run for...
LONDON: British finance minister Rishi Sunak is on a meteoric trajectory that could, if Boris Johnson is forced out,...
LONDON: Spain’s far-right Vox party is pushing for a place in the new regional government of Castilla y León...
Comments