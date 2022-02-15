Seven killed by fire in southern France

SAINT-LAURENT-DE-LA-SALANQUE, France: Seven people including two children were killed overnight from Sunday to Monday in a fire caused by an unexplained explosion in southern France, prosecutors said.
Residents reported hearing a blast around 1:30 am (0030 GMT) that set buildings ablaze on both sides of a street in the small seaside town of Saint-Laurent-de-la-Salanque, around 15 kilometres (nine miles) from the city of Perpignan.
"I heard a very loud explosion, then I saw huge flames," said neighbour Nadine Bret, 59. "The buildings were ravaged by the flames. It was total panic." She said building work had been going on in a fast-food restaurant on the ground floor of one of the buildings on Sunday. Firefighters continued to search for potential victims of the fire Monday in two small blocks of flats left unstable by the damage from the blaze.
BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe: The trial in Zimbabwe of New York Times freelancer Jeffrey Moyo, accused of arranging fake...
YANGON: Myanmar’s junta on Monday said it would not attend an upcoming Asean summit after the bloc’s "regrettable"...
LONDON: A public inquiry opened on Monday in Britain to probe the Post Office’s role in a flawed IT system that led...
ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan: The son of Turkmenistan’s leader Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov has been nominated to run for...
LONDON: British finance minister Rishi Sunak is on a meteoric trajectory that could, if Boris Johnson is forced out,...
LONDON: Spain’s far-right Vox party is pushing for a place in the new regional government of Castilla y León...
Comments