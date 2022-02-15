Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen in West Bank clashes

SILAT AL-HARITHIYA, Palestinian Territories: Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian teenager in West Bank clashes, during what the army on Monday described as an operation to demolish the home of a suspected "terrorist".
The Palestinian health ministry identified the youth as Mohammed Abu Salah, 17, who was killed after Israeli forces late Sunday entered the village of Silat al-Harithiya near the flashpoint town of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.
Salah’s mother, Rafika Abu Saleh, told AFP that when her son left their home in the nearby village of Al Yamun he said he was going to a wedding party, but in fact went to the scene of the clashes, where he was shot in the head.
