Stakes ‘never been higher’ in climate fight: IPCC head

PARIS: The stakes in the fight against global warming are higher than ever, the UN’s climate science chief said on Monday as nearly 200 nations met to finalise what is sure to be a harrowing report on climate impacts.

"The need for the Working Group 2 report has never been greater because the stakes have never been higher," Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Chair Hoesung Lee said in a live videocast.

Species extinction, ecosystem collapse, mosquito-borne disease, deadly heat, water shortages and reduced crop yields are already measurably worse due to rising temperatures. Just in the last year, the world has seen a cascade of unprecedented floods, heatwaves and wildfires across four continents.

All these impacts will accelerate in the coming decades even if the carbon pollution driving climate change is rapidly brought to heel, the IPCC report is likely to warn. A crucial, 40-page Summary for Policymakers -- distilling underlying chapters totalling thousands of pages, and reviewed line-by-line -- is to be made public on February 28.

"This is a real moment of reckoning," said Rachel Cleetus, climate and energy policy director at the Union of Concerned Scientists. "This not just more scientific projections about the future," she told AFP ahead the two-week plenary. This is about extreme events and slow-onset disasters that people are experiencing right now."

The report will also underscore the urgent need for "adaptation" -- climate-speak which means preparing for devastating consequences that can no longer be avoided, according to an early draft seen by AFP in 2021.

In some cases this means that adapting to intolerably hot days, flash flooding and storm surges has become a matter of life and death. "The growth in climate impacts is far outpacing our efforts to adapt to them," said Inger Andersen, head of the UN Environment Programme, noting that climate change threatens to become a major driver of species loss.

IPCC assessments -- this will be the sixth since 1990 -- are divided into three sections, each with its own volunteer "working group" of hundreds of scientists. In August 2021, the first instalment on physical science found that global heating is virtually certain to pass 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), probably within a decade.

Earth’s surface has warmed 1.1C since the 19th century. "We have been doping the atmosphere with fossil fuels," World Meteorological Organization chief Petteri Taalas said Monday, comparing the result to the "enhanced performance" of Olympic athletes who used banned substances. The 2015 Paris deal calls for capping global warming at "well below" 2C, and ideally 1.5C. This report is sure to reinforce this more ambitious goal.