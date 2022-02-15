Ukraine president says ‘mistake’ to move embassy staff

KYIV: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday it had been a mistake for some Western countries, including the United States, to move their diplomats from Kyiv in fear of a Russian assault.

"It is a big mistake that some embassies -- well, this is their decision -- are moving to western Ukraine," he said, after some international missions opened offices in the city of Lviv."Because there is no western Ukraine, there is Ukraine, it is whole. So if, God forbid, something happens it will be everywhere."

US intelligence has warned that Russia, which has massed more than 100,000 troops around Ukraine’s borders, could invade within days, and some officials fear a lightning strike against the capital.

Several countries have withdrawn diplomats and urged their citizens to leave Ukraine, to the dismay of many in Kyiv, who fear the West is overreacting and giving ground to Russian pressure.

The United States ordered the departure of most of its diplomatic staff in Kyiv, while it will maintain a consular presence in the western city of Lviv. Canada is closing its embassy in Kyiv temporarily, moving diplomatic operations to Lviv, as is Australia.

Meanwhile, Russia held open the door on Monday to further talks on resolving its standoff with the West and said some of its military drills were ending, signalling a possible easing of the crisis over Ukraine.

The comments came as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, visiting Kyiv, vowed that Berlin and Western allies would maintain support for Ukraine’s security and independence, urging Russia to take up "offers of dialogue".

During a televised meeting with President Vladimir Putin, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said "there is always a chance" to reach an agreement with the West over Ukraine. He told Putin that initial exchanges with leaders in European capitals and Washington showed enough of an opening for progress on Russia’s ambitions to be worth pursuing.

"I would suggest continuing," Lavrov said. "Fine," Putin replied. Meanwhile, during a press conference in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Scholz told reporters there was "no reasonable justification" for Russia’s build-up of troops around Ukraine’s borders.

He also urged Moscow "to take up the existing offers of dialogue". Ahead of the talks, Ukraine demanded an urgent meeting with Russia to explain why it has deployed more than 100,000 soldiers around its borders.

Over recent weeks, European leaders have warned that the build-up is the worst threat to the continent’s security since the Cold War, with Putin demanding a rollback of Western influence in eastern Europe and a ban on Ukraine joining Nato.

Germany plays a central role in efforts to mediate in eastern Ukraine, where a gruelling conflict with Russian-backed separatists has claimed more than 14,000 lives. But Germany’s close business relations with Moscow and heavy reliance on Russian natural gas imports have been a source of lingering concern for Kyiv’s pro-Western leaders and US President Joe Biden’s team.

Scholz has hedged against unequivocally backing Biden’s pledge to "bring an end" to Russia’s new Nord Stream 2 gas link to Germany -- an project that Zelensky described Monday as "a geopolitical weapon." Zelensky repeated during the press conference Monday with Scholz that joining the Nato alliance would guarantee Ukraine’s survival.