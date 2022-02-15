Again and again, we have seen the executive overstep its boundaries and move in a manner that infringes on the constitutional rights of citizens. The constitution grants citizens the right of movement, among other fundamental freedoms. Yet successive federal governments have been using the Passport and Visa Manual as a pretext to blacklist citizens and prevent them from travelling. Para 51 of the manual was challenged by four petitioners in the Lahore High Court which has – encouragingly – ruled in their favour and declared any such blacklisting as unconstitutional. The court has rightly highlighted the fact that the right to travel is ‘globally recognised’ as one of the fundamental rights of all citizens.

In the long list of rights that are taken away as punishment – mostly for dissent or political opposition – by sitting regimes in the country, the right to movement has suffered the most. We have seen people 'blacklisted' from flying, placed on the ever-useful Exit Control List, or even denied the right to move from one part of the country to the other. This is why the LHC verdict comes as a welcome reminder of the Pakistani citizen's rights guaranteed by the constitution. The para in question has been used repeatedly to harass citizens and to place their families on the blacklist as well in a move which further erodes the rights of people.

We need to do far more to protect our citizens and to ensure other laws of a similar fashion are not used against them again and again. This is the basis on which our democracy is built. The state and all future governments must realise that they do not have any discretionary powers to prevent citizens of the country from travelling abroad. This is tantamount to an abuse of power as it puts people under tremendous pressure and they have to go through a long rigmarole before they can get out of the list. While the courts are there, the process is too long and cumbersome – and in any case a violation of rights by the state itself should always be discouraged. The government and state machinery is supposed to ideally facilitate citizens rather than create problems for them. This includes citizens who do not agree with a sitting government or with certain state policies. The beauty of democracy lies in the space given to dissent and critique. It is important to remember that punishing people's movements or politics by literally curtailing an individual's right to move out of the country is a sign of a state's weakness not strength.