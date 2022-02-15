March of hatred

How long will it take the Pakistani state to realise that mob lynchings are no longer isolated events in the country? How long will the government remain reactive? And how many excuses can we trot out, all the while proclaiming ourselves to be a 'peaceful' nation? Just a day after yet another mob lynched yet another person, this time a mentally challenged middle-aged man near Khanewal – another mob in Faisalabad tried to lynch another accused of blasphemy. Luckily, in a rare instance, in Faisalabad the Punjab police managed to rescue the accused and shifted him to an undisclosed location. The Khanewal victim was not so lucky. The pattern appears to be the same: a mob gathers carrying bricks, clubs, and other hard objects, surrounds the accused and attacks them – and kills them. Police in most such cases appear to be helpless.

The sectarian and parochial mindset that our state has been patronising for the past many decades has come full circle and is haunting the nation in the most horrifying manner possible. The intolerance and sheer hatred that leads to a desire to inflict immediate punishment to anyone accused of blasphemy is tearing our society apart. This is not just about Pakistan's 'international image' – though of course the headlines don't help – it is also a challenge that the nation is facing internally to keep itself together, as mob 'justice' takes over.

When Priyantha Kumara, the Sri Lankan victim of mob lynching in December 2021, was killed the government had reacted strongly – promising this would never happen again. And yet here we are: with one dead and one rescued lynching case. The question is: where to go from here? Statements and speeches are great as sound bites and tweets but the reality is that the state and various governments and political actors have all been appeasing the right wing even more than usual in recent years. The rise of the TLP, while a political question, has quickly also become a social one. When hate speech becomes politics, when violence becomes sloganeering, and when right-wing rioting and blackmailing is rewarded instead of being punished, the natural result are enraged mobs and public lynchings. And while no doubt law enforcement are supposed to 'keep the peace', what will they do if parties and groups that attack them are pardoned by the government?

Too many of us have been shamefully quiet in response to such violence and violent provocations. In fact, everyone from a political class that either supports such elements or tolerates them to a media that amplifies the voices of bigots to a judiciary that does not take strict action is complicit. The only way out is to no longer remain silent, to demand action, to insist on nurturing tolerance rather than violence, to remember that our silence has left blood on our hands. The state has to come clean with its citizens: what are its red lines? Where will appeasement of extremism stop? What is being done to check the triumphant march of hatred and madness?