Abandoned youth

Youth unemployment is one of the most pressing issues in Pakistan at the moment. According to the Labour Force Survey 2017-18, of the 8.78 million young people with graduate degrees, at least 970,000 are unemployed. This rate of unemployment is three times that of those without degrees. The biggest reason for this high rate of unemployment is lack of investment in and the ignorance of the industrial sector. The age factor and the demand for experience limits the range of job opportunities available to people – especially graduates.

Unemployment creates a number of other problems for unemployed individuals, their families and the government. It is the need of the hour to establish a multi-pronged strategy to solve this problem.

Maryam Nadeem

Lahore