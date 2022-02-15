Abandoned youth

Youth unemployment is one of the most pressing issues in Pakistan at the moment. According to the Labour Force Survey 2017-18, of the 8.78 million young people with graduate degrees, at least 970,000 are unemployed. This rate of unemployment is three times that of those without degrees. The biggest reason for this high rate of unemployment is lack of investment in and the ignorance of the industrial sector. The age factor and the demand for experience limits the range of job opportunities available to people – especially graduates.
Unemployment creates a number of other problems for unemployed individuals, their families and the government. It is the need of the hour to establish a multi-pronged strategy to solve this problem.
Maryam Nadeem
Lahore
Heart-wrenching incidents of harassment and sexual assault have become horrifically common in our society. Countless...
Pakistan’s population has been growing at an alarming rate since 1947. Factors like declining mortality rate,...
This refers to the editorial ‘Student unions’ . Pakistan’s experience with student unions has always been...
The news confirming Australia’s tour of Pakistan is a great one. Although many international cricket teams have...
This refers to the news report ‘Qureshi questions performance criteria of ministries’ . The reservations expressed...
It is heart-wrenching that the inflation rate in Pakistan has risen for the fifth month to 13 percent in January. This...
Comments