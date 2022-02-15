Children attacked

Heart-wrenching incidents of harassment and sexual assault have become horrifically common in our society. Countless people witness these crimes and stay silent. Worst of all, educational institutions have become common grounds of such cases.
On February 11, a 10-year-old girl was raped in her school in Lahore. The government must provide the victim with total and timely justice. Failure to do so will only encourage the perpetrator and other criminals.
Syed Ali Abbas
Rawalpindi
Youth unemployment is one of the most pressing issues in Pakistan at the moment. According to the Labour Force Survey...
Pakistan’s population has been growing at an alarming rate since 1947. Factors like declining mortality rate,...
This refers to the editorial ‘Student unions’ . Pakistan’s experience with student unions has always been...
The news confirming Australia’s tour of Pakistan is a great one. Although many international cricket teams have...
This refers to the news report ‘Qureshi questions performance criteria of ministries’ . The reservations expressed...
It is heart-wrenching that the inflation rate in Pakistan has risen for the fifth month to 13 percent in January. This...
