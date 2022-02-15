Children attacked

Heart-wrenching incidents of harassment and sexual assault have become horrifically common in our society. Countless people witness these crimes and stay silent. Worst of all, educational institutions have become common grounds of such cases.

On February 11, a 10-year-old girl was raped in her school in Lahore. The government must provide the victim with total and timely justice. Failure to do so will only encourage the perpetrator and other criminals.

Syed Ali Abbas

Rawalpindi