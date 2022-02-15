Endless people

Pakistan’s population has been growing at an alarming rate since 1947. Factors like declining mortality rate, increasing life expectancy, large-scale migration, and lack of family planning are all contributing to the problem of overpopulation, which results in an increased demand for food, water, housing, energy, healthcare, transportation etc, all of which will burden the country’s limited resources. Overpopulation also exacerbates environmental issues such as pollution.
It is of critical importance that population growth be controlled. We need to promote health care and family-planning programmes, and raise the legal age of marriage.
Zunaira Akram
Sharaqpur
