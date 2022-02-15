At long last

The news confirming Australia’s tour of Pakistan is a great one. Although many international cricket teams have played series in Pakistan after the tragic attack on the Sri Lankan team in 2009, the upcoming tour of Australia will be their first in over 25 years.

The revival of cricket in Pakistan is a result of the improved performance of Pakistan’s cricket team. Recently, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the best players of the year, and several Pakistani players, including Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi, secured awards. This improved standard and the arrival of one of the world’s best cricket teams will surely give an additional boost to the game and encourage other teams to visit Pakistan in the future.

Tayyab Shaheen Bhatti

Nankana Sahib