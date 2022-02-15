This refers to the news report ‘Qureshi questions performance criteria of ministries’ (February 12). The reservations expressed by the foreign minister are largely justified, and they have also exposed the internal rifts in the PTI created by what many feel is the prime minister’s liking and disliking of various ministers. It is true that the prime minister has not been happy with some ministers due to the growing number of complaints on the Pakistan Citizen’s Portal. However, there is no doubt that the performance of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs supersedes that of other ministries. Qureshi has often pleaded Pakistan’s cases at international forums in a commendable manner. He, therefore, deserves better treatment.

There is no barometer to gauge the performance of any ministry except by the people’s satisfaction with it. It seems that this distribution of certificates will only end up creating further distance between the prime minister and his ministers. Imran Khan had received backlash when he harshly reprimanded Pakistani diplomats posted overseas last year. He must be careful if he wishes to avoid any more criticism.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi