This refers to the news report ‘Qureshi questions performance criteria of ministries’ (February 12). The reservations expressed by the foreign minister are largely justified, and they have also exposed the internal rifts in the PTI created by what many feel is the prime minister’s liking and disliking of various ministers. It is true that the prime minister has not been happy with some ministers due to the growing number of complaints on the Pakistan Citizen’s Portal. However, there is no doubt that the performance of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs supersedes that of other ministries. Qureshi has often pleaded Pakistan’s cases at international forums in a commendable manner. He, therefore, deserves better treatment.
There is no barometer to gauge the performance of any ministry except by the people’s satisfaction with it. It seems that this distribution of certificates will only end up creating further distance between the prime minister and his ministers. Imran Khan had received backlash when he harshly reprimanded Pakistani diplomats posted overseas last year. He must be careful if he wishes to avoid any more criticism.
Mukhtar Ahmed
Karachi
Youth unemployment is one of the most pressing issues in Pakistan at the moment. According to the Labour Force Survey...
Heart-wrenching incidents of harassment and sexual assault have become horrifically common in our society. Countless...
Pakistan’s population has been growing at an alarming rate since 1947. Factors like declining mortality rate,...
This refers to the editorial ‘Student unions’ . Pakistan’s experience with student unions has always been...
The news confirming Australia’s tour of Pakistan is a great one. Although many international cricket teams have...
It is heart-wrenching that the inflation rate in Pakistan has risen for the fifth month to 13 percent in January. This...
Comments