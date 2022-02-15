Diverging roads

After several visible cracks in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the major opposition parties are once again trying to unite. However, even if the PPP were to join the march scheduled for March 23, it might prove futile as the ideologies of the PPP and the PML-N are so disparate.
Instead, the opposition parties should let the PTI complete its constitutional tenure so that the nation is able to judge its performance. This will determine whether the PTI will come to power in the upcoming general elections or not.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
