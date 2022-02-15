Give them no excuse

The PDM has decided to move a no-confidence motion against the government on numerous charges. These include unbridled inflation, high rates of unemployment and the ever-increasing prices of fuel. With the PPP supporting the move, the PDM has gained strength. However, the PDM must keep a few things in mind. One, it has previously made many futile attempts to dislodge the incumbent government. As Maulana Fazlur Rehman said, the PDM must do its homework before doing anything else. Two, if the PDM succeeds, the PTI may start acting like a political martyr to bag more sympathies in the upcoming elections. One thinks that the PDM should let the current government complete its constitutional term unhurt so that it can’t use the latter excuse.

Sajjad Khattak

Attock