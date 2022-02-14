Body of youth found in Kashmore-Kandhkot

SUKKUR: The body of a youth axed to death was found by the Tangwani Police on Sunday in district Kashmore-Kandhkot. According to reports, the police found the body lying on the ground at Raoolabad, Kashmore-Kandhkot and shifted it to a local hospital, where the deceased was identified as Allah Dino Malik, resident of Hazar Khan Bijarani village. Wilayat Khatoon, mother of the deceased youth, told the police that her son had gone with his friend Saddam Malik but did not return.

Police claimed to have taken Saddam into custody, saying they were investigating him and it would be premature to declare him a killer. The police said they would be able to share the details after the investigation had been completed.