Father, son killed in armed attack on house in Jacobabad

SUKKUR: A father and his son were killed on Sunday in an armed attack on their house in district Jacobabad.

Reports said that about five to six armed attackers ambushed the house of Imtiaz Lairvani at village Rasoolabad Luhar near Gharhi Khairo in Jacobabad and killed Imtiaz and his son Ali Dost. The Tangwani Police shifted the bodies to a hospital and failed to apprehend the attackers.

The police said the attackers were the relatives of the deceased, adding the incident might have taken place due their personal disputes.